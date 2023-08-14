Left Menu

Maharashtra: Speeding SUV runs over, kills two in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:46 IST
A two-wheeler rider and an elderly pedestrian were killed when a speeding SUV ran over them in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at Ram Nagar square in the city on Sunday afternoon, an official said. Pawas Rajendrakumar Chaurasia (33) was riding his two-wheeler and Kusum Ishwar Bhoyar was walking on the side of the road when a SUV driven at a high speed hit them, he said.

Chaurasia was trapped under the four-wheeler, while Bhoyar was crushed to death, the official said.

The injured man was extricated from under the car and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died last night, he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the driver who fled the scene leaving the car behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

