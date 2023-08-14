Left Menu

BSF recovers 11 packets containing drugs off Kutch coast in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:49 IST
BSF recovers 11 packets containing drugs off Kutch coast in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered 11 packets, each containing a kilogram of drugs, from an isolated island off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

The latest seizure has come a day after the BSF found 10 packets of charas (cannabis) at Khidrat Bet island in the same area.

As per a release, the border guarding force found 10 packets of charas and one packet of heroin on Kundi Bet island near the Jakhau port in the Arabian sea on Monday.

Since mid-April, the BSF has recovered 50 packets of charas and nine packets of heroin from different locations along the Jakhau coast, it said.

In view of Independence Day, the BSF's Gujarat Frontier is on ''high alert'' and has launched an extensive search operation covering small uninhabited islands off the Jakhau coast, the release stated.

During the special operation, 11 unclaimed packets of drugs were found lying on the shore of Kundi Bet island, nearly 11 km from the Jakhau coast, it said.

In the past, investigations by the BSF and other authorities had established that such packets, found at regular intervals, had washed ashore after being dumped in the sea by smugglers to avoid getting caught.

The Kutch coast shares a maritime border with Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023