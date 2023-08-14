Britain says it intercepted two Russian bomber aircraft north of Scotland
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said its Typhoon fighter jets intercepted two Russian maritime patrol bomber aircraft in international airspace north of Scotland on Monday, within NATO's northern air policing area.
"Pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory," British armed forces minister James Heappey said.
