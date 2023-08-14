Tumbling rouble claws back ground as central back to meet

(Recasts with central bank meeting announcement) MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) -

The tumbling rouble reversed course late on Monday, rising back to the strong side of 100 against the dollar after Russia's central bank announced an extraordinary policy meeting for Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin's economic adviser earlier rebuked the central bank as the rouble slid past 101, blaming its loose policy in a sign of growing discord among monetary authorities.

The rouble has lost around a quarter of its value against the dollar since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, as Western sanctions take their toll on Russia's balance of trade and military spending soars. On the Moscow exchange the rouble sank as low as 101.75 on Monday, its weakest in almost 17 months and down 30% down so far this year.

By 1435 GMT it had pared all intraday losses and was gaining 0.8% on the day to 98.60. (Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones and Philippa Fletcher)

