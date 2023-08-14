Left Menu

Tumbling rouble claws back ground as central back to meet

(Recasts with central bank meeting announcement) MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The tumbling rouble reversed course late on Monday, rising back to the strong side of 100 against the dollar after Russia's central bank announced an extraordinary policy meeting for Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:08 IST
Tumbling rouble claws back ground as central back to meet

(Recasts with central bank meeting announcement) MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) -

The tumbling rouble reversed course late on Monday, rising back to the strong side of 100 against the dollar after Russia's central bank announced an extraordinary policy meeting for Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin's economic adviser earlier rebuked the central bank as the rouble slid past 101, blaming its loose policy in a sign of growing discord among monetary authorities.

The rouble has lost around a quarter of its value against the dollar since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, as Western sanctions take their toll on Russia's balance of trade and military spending soars. On the Moscow exchange the rouble sank as low as 101.75 on Monday, its weakest in almost 17 months and down 30% down so far this year.

By 1435 GMT it had pared all intraday losses and was gaining 0.8% on the day to 98.60. (Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones and Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023