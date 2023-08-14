Left Menu

Precious quartz crystal worshipped as a goddess to be installed at Gorkha Darbar in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:09 IST
Precious quartz crystal worshipped as a goddess to be installed at Gorkha Darbar in Nepal
A precious quartz crystal retrieved from a house belonging to a local man will be installed as a goddess Bhagawati Shila (stone) at the Gorkha Palace in Gandaki province of Nepal, according to a decision taken after an all-party meeting.

The stone weighing 52 kilogrammes and 330 grams was seized on June 29 from the house of Ram Maya Shahi in the Satipipal district in the Himalayan nation.

The crystal was discovered a couple of months ago when the Shahi family out of curiosity uncovered the mysterious object which they had been worshipping for more than four generations as goddess Bhagawati.

The news spread when they were surprised to see the crystal's luminosity and the police intervened to take the object to the Department of Mines and Geology for fact-finding purposes.

A protest by the family, as well as, the locals were organised following the all-party meeting on Sunday which decided the luminous rock would be installed at the Gorkha Palace.

Deputy Mayor Masali Maya Thokar said the local people, who believe the crystal is a symbol of power, demanded after the meeting that it should not be taken outside the district.

The meeting, attended by the people's representatives, including Mayor Krishna Bahadur Ranamagar, more than 17 organisations, the Shahi family and intellectuals, also decided to write to the Nepali government, the prime minister's office, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Mines and Geology, and the Department of Archeology about the decision.

Earlier, the Department of Mines and Geology confirmed the luminous stone as a sizable piece of quartz crystal possibly costing around NRs. 500 million.

