Britain says it intercepted two Russian bomber aircraft north of Scotland
Britain said its Typhoon jets are routinely scrambled during such incidents to secure and safeguard its skies. British pilots also recently led NATO's air policing mission in Estonia, where more than 50 similar air intercepts were carried out, it added.
Britain said its Typhoon fighter jets intercepted two Russian maritime patrol bomber aircraft in international airspace north of Scotland on Monday, within NATO's northern air policing area.
"Pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory," British armed forces minister James Heappey said. Britain said its Typhoon jets are routinely scrambled during such incidents to secure and safeguard its skies.
British pilots also recently led NATO's air policing mission in Estonia, where more than 50 similar air intercepts were carried out, it added. Earlier on Monday, Russia said its
strategic bombers had carried out routine flights over international waters in the Arctic.
