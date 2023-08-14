Left Menu

Washroom video case: CID probe progressing well, says minister

The government is committed to protecting and upholding the rights of women, and the inquiry into the incident will be impartial, the minister said.On the police drive against illegal activities in pubs at Manipal, Hebbalkar said the government is not targeting anyone while taking action.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:13 IST
The CID investigation into the washroom video case at an Udupi paramedical college is progressing well and the chief minister and the Home department are monitoring the probe, state Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Monday.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, she said the case was handed over to the CID after demands came in for a supplementary probe into an alleged conspiracy. The CID team has already visited the college and taken the statements of all concerned, she said.

She said Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna must have expressed his misgivings about the CID probe due to political considerations. The government is committed to protecting and upholding the rights of women, and the inquiry into the incident will be impartial, the minister said.

On the police drive against illegal activities in pubs at Manipal, Hebbalkar said the government is not targeting anyone while taking action. The clubs and pubs are allowed to operate under licences and they are bound to work as per the prescribed regulations. Legitimate business activities will be allowed while action will be taken against violators. The government does not harbour any bias against specific institutions, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

