Security stepped up in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day

Police on Monday conducted checks at inter-state borders in Punjab and Haryana as part of efforts to tighten security ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Monday.

Security has also been beefed up in the Union Territory of Chandigarh -- the joint capital of the two states.

A thick security blanket has enveloped the venues where the governors, chief ministers and ministers of the two states will unfurl the national flag on Tuesday, the officials said.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said foolproof security arrangements have been made for Independence Day.

Senior police officers, including the special director general, additional directors general and inspectors general, have been deputed to the districts. Sufficient force has also been deployed, he added.

On the eve of Independence Day, the Punjab Police said it busted another terror module with the arrest of five people who allegedly planned to commit targeted killings in the state.

The accused are operatives of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda and US-based Goldy Brar, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

It was the second suspected terror module that the police busted in the past two days.

On Sunday, it busted another module with the arrest of three people. The accused were associates of Czechia-based Gurdev Singh. Singh is a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, the police had said.

Yadav earlier held meetings with senior officers to review law and order by visiting several police ranges, including Patiala, Rupnagar, Faridkot, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Bathinda, ahead of Independence Day.

Prior to that, the Punjab Police conducted cordon-and-search operations against drug smugglers and anti-social elements.

Security personnel intensified vehicle checking in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh at inter-state borders and maintained strict vigil to keep an eye on anti-social elements, the police said.

The police also conducted checks at bus stands, railway stations and other places.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the Tricolour at a state-level function in Patiala while his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag in Fatehabad. Khattar's deputy Dushyant Chautala will hoist the national flag at an event in Hisar.

