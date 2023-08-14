18 Delhi Police personnel get President's police medal on Independence Day

Eighteen Delhi Police personnel have been awarded the President's police medals on Independence Day, officials said on Monday.

Three personnel received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 15 got the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, they said.

According to police, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sharat Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahesh Batra, and ACP Manju Lata have been awarded the police medal for distinguished service.

Joint CP Sindhu Pillai, Additional CP Mangesh Kashyap, ACPs Virender Kumar, Kamlesh Dayal, Suman Bala, Kamlesh Kumari, inspectors Bishan Dass, Kawaljeet Singh, sub-inspectors Rakesh Kumar, Mukesh Devi, H Thangkholal, assistant sub-inspectors Manjeet Kumar, Babita, Radhey Shyam Meena, and Rakesh Kumar got the police medal for meritorious service, they said.

According to the police statement, Sinha was assigned the additional charge of the DCP/Election Cell for over eight years.

The Election Commission of India selected him for a special award for security management in connection with the national awards for Best Electoral Awards, 2015 for his devotion, commitment, professionalism and excellent work in ensuring the peaceful completion of the Assembly elections in 2015, police said.

Batra developed several important intranet-based applications. He was also associated with developing mobile applications to trace stolen vehicles and help senior citizens, they said.

Lata took part in the All India Police Games several times and won back-to-back four gold medals. Overall, she won 73 medals in different sports events/activities, they said.

During Pillai's tenure at the vigilance branch of Delhi Police, the Vigilance WhatsApp helpline number was started, the statement said.

She was also an active member of the committee formed by the Central Vigilance Commissioner to look into the implementation aspects of the suggestions made by the general public during Vigilance Awareness Week, 2020, to improve vigilance activities in the nation, police said.

Elaborating on the efficiency of the officers, police said Bala was posted in crime against women (CAW) cells and reconciled most of the matrimonial disputes through counselling. According to police, Kamlesh Kumari played a pivotal role in several anti-terrorist operations while cracking down on espionage rings, and drug traffickers.

