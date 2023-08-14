Left Menu

Madagascan president's aide accused of bribery in UK and sacked

A lawyer for Andrianarisoa did not respond to a request for comment, while another who represented Tabuteau in court over the weekend declined to comment. Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina's office said in a statement the aide had been sacked with immediate effect.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:21 IST
Madagascan president's aide accused of bribery in UK and sacked

The Madagascan president's chief of staff has been arrested in London on suspicion of seeking a bribe from precious stone miner Gemfields and removed from her post, British and Madagascan authorities said on Monday. Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said Romy Andrianarisoa, 46, and a French associate Philippe Tabuteau, 54, were detained at a meeting in London where they were believed to have sought a bribe to secure licences to operate in Madagascar.

They had wanted around 225,000 pounds ($286,000) in upfront charges as well as a 5% equity stake, the NCA statement said. A lawyer for Andrianarisoa did not respond to a request for comment, while another who represented Tabuteau in court over the weekend declined to comment.

Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina's office said in a statement the aide had been sacked with immediate effect. "The President remains firmly devoted to ethics in the conduct of state affairs and to fight corruption in all its forms," it said.

"Under the provisions of the bilateral relations between Madagascar and the UK, we are convinced that honest cooperation will help shed light on this matter and bring the truth to light." Rajoelina's office said it was unaware of the reasons for Andrianarisoa's trip to Britain but that she had taken official leave from Aug. 9-22.

Andy Kelly, head of the NCA's international corruption unit, said in a statement that he was grateful to Gemfields for raising the matter and cooperating with the investigation. "Their quick reactions to engage the NCA have been critical to our ability to pursue this case," he said.

The UK-based miner owns the Faberge jewellery brand, operates ruby and emerald mines in southern Africa and has been exploring setting up operations in countries including Ethiopia and Madagascar. It declined to comment on the case. Andrianarisoa and Tabuteau appeared in court on Saturday and have been remanded in custody until their next hearing in London on Sept. 8, the NCA said.

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023