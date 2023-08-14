50 nurses, their families invited as special guests to I-Day event at Red Fort
Fifty nurses along with their family members from across the country have been invited as special guests to witness and participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Tuesday.
These invitees will be part of the 1,800 special guests from different walks of life, including over 400 sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 members from farmer producer organisations scheme and 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.
These also include 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the central vista project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen each, it said.
The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the government in line with its vision of 'Jan Bhagidari', the statement added.
Members of the nursing community have expressed their appreciation for the Union government's initiative.
''I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India from the bottom of my heart for inviting us to participate in the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi. It is recognition of our efforts during COVID-19,'' the Health Ministry statement quoted Anita Tomar, one of the invited nurses, as saying.
Vandana Kaushik, a special invitee nurse said, ''I express my regards to the government for recognizing our efforts and dedication during Covid. I also want to thank the government for its pro-nurse attitude that it has shown through various development schemes''.
