President Ruto asks Administration Officers to take charge of country’s security

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:42 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

President William Ruto has asked the National Government Administration Officers to take charge of the country’s security.

 

He said officers abetting crime in their areas of jurisdiction will be held responsible.

The Head of State warned those engaging in corruption and other criminal activities that they risk being prosecuted.

He made the remarks on Monday at the Eldoret State Lodge in Uasin Gishu County during a meeting of Regional Commissioners.

“There are people who are allowing criminals to acquire Government documents such as passports and identity cards. Trust you me, they will be arrested and prosecuted.”

President Ruto noted that Kenyans want their taxes to be protected and used prudently.

“I have made that commitment to them and I will keep that promise,” he added.

The President maintained that the Government will not seek external funding to run its programmes.

“That is why I will not allow any public money to be stolen or misused.”

He said he will not allow National Government Administration Officers to engage in politics but serve all Kenyans equally.

“You must serve all Kenyans equally; that service does not include politics,” he said.

Present in the meeting were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Mr Gachagua asked the officers to adhere to their professional code of conduct.

“We are not going to misuse you for politics,” observed the Deputy President.

Besides the country’s security status, the meeting also focussed on education and the fight against drugs and substance abuse.

(With Inputs from APO)

