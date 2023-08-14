Left Menu

Nagpur Central Jail inmate dies after falling sick

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:37 IST
A 53-year-old man lodged in the Central Jail in Nagpur after being arrested in a murder case has died after falling ill, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Kashinath Dhondu Tadam, a resident of Baner village under Narkhed tehsil of Nagpur district, was arrested in a murder case a few months ago and lodged in the Central Jail in the city in eastern Maharashtra, they said.

The prisoner complained of ill health at around 6 am on Sunday and was rushed to a hospital where he died, said the police.

The nature of his illness was not disclosed by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

