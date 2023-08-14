Nagpur Central Jail inmate dies after falling sick
A 53-year-old man lodged in the Central Jail in Nagpur after being arrested in a murder case has died after falling ill, police said on Monday.
The deceased, Kashinath Dhondu Tadam, a resident of Baner village under Narkhed tehsil of Nagpur district, was arrested in a murder case a few months ago and lodged in the Central Jail in the city in eastern Maharashtra, they said.
The prisoner complained of ill health at around 6 am on Sunday and was rushed to a hospital where he died, said the police.
The nature of his illness was not disclosed by the police.
