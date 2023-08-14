Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits troops near eastern frontline - president's website

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops at brigade headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian frontline region of Donetsk on Monday, his website said.

According to the site, Zelenskiy visited brigades involved in attacks on the section of the frontline facing Soledar, the Russian-held town north of Bakhmut.

Pictures on the website showed the president and his top aide talking to soldiers in a room with screens which had been pixellated out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)