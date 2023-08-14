Left Menu

Russia targets city of Odesa with missiles and drone but Ukraine says it shot them all down

Video showed a huge blaze at the store during the night and, the next day, the large buildings charred and mangled wreckage.Meanwhile, the Dutch Defence Ministry said it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets early Monday when two Russian bombers were tracked flying toward the airspace of the Netherlands.This doesnt happen often, but todays incident demonstrates the importance of rapid deployment, the ministry said.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:54 IST
Russia targets city of Odesa with missiles and drone but Ukraine says it shot them all down
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia launched three waves of drones and missiles against the southern Ukraine port city of Odesa, officials said Monday, though the Ukrainian air force said it intercepted all the airborne weapons fired during the nighttime attacks.

Falling debris from the 15 Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles interceptions damaged a residential building, a supermarket and a dormitory of an educational facility in the city, Odesa Gov Oleh Kiper said.

Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalised, Kiper said. Video showed a huge blaze at the store during the night and, the next day, the large building's charred and mangled wreckage.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Defence Ministry said it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets early Monday when two Russian bombers were tracked flying toward the airspace of the Netherlands.

"This doesn't happen often, but today's incident demonstrates the importance of rapid deployment,'' the ministry said. ''The F-16s are on standby 24 hours a day and can take off within minutes and intercept an unidentified aircraft." Danish F-16s identified the Russian planes flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, but the bombers did not enter Denmark's airspace, the Danish air force said.

British and German fighter jets were scrambled in mid-March to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, officials said at the time. The day before, the US had said a Russian fighter jet struck a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea.

Russia insisted its warplanes didn't hit the MQ-9 Reaper drone, arguing the drone had maneuvered sharply and crashed into the water. The back-to-back incidents raised concerns about aerial standoffs near Russia and Ukraine The Kremlin's forces have pummeled Odesa since Russia last month broke off a wartime deal to protect Ukraine's crucial grain exports. The Russian attacks appear aimed at facilities that transport grain and also at wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites.

The landmark agreement negotiated by the UN and Turkey had allowed grain to resume flowing from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia and to help reduce the threat of hunger.

Russia has since declared wide areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping. On Sunday, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the ship was heading north to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail. Russian forces fired shots from automatic small arms to force the ship to stop, the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine's presidential office reported Monday that at least eight civilians were killed and 23 others were wounded in Ukraine between Sunday and Monday mornings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023