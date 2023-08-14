MP road rage: Man stabbed to death after dispute over overtaking in Indore; five held
Five persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing to death a 30-year-old transporter in a road rage case in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.Deepak Saundhia from Mhow was stabbed to death in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after a dispute about overtaking on the bypass road in Kanadiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Anand told reporters.Main accused Saddam Khan, a woman, Rehan, Kuldeep Tomar and Shoaib Khan have been arrested for murder.
- Country:
- India
Five persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing to death a 30-year-old transporter in a road rage case in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.
Deepak Saundhia from Mhow was stabbed to death in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after a dispute about overtaking on the bypass road in Kanadiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Anand told reporters.
''Main accused Saddam Khan, a woman, Rehan, Kuldeep Tomar and Shoaib Khan have been arrested for murder. Saddam is a history sheeter with eight cases against his name,'' he said.
''The five accused were travelling in two cars and were returning home after drinking at a pub. On the bypass road at Kanadiya, one of the cars hit the vehicle of Saundhia while trying to overtake it. After he objected, they stabbed him and one of his kin,'' the DCP said.
Saundhia died in a nearby hospital while the condition of the kin is stable, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MP: Tribal woman abducted, raped repeatedly in Indore
MP: 6 persons arrested, 1 detained for throwing inflammable substances at two mosques, one dargah in Indore
Tribal people take out rally in traditional costumes to protest against atrocities on tribals in MP’s Indore
MP: Picnickers save father-daughter duo from drowning after car falls into waterfall in Indore
Fire breaks out in shut cinema hall in Indore, doused; no one hurt