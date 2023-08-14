Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from August 16: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Amrit Udyan will reopen for the general public for a month from August 16, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Monday.

This is the first time that the iconic gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for the second time in a year.

''Bookings can be made online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/). Walk-in visitors can get passes from self-service kiosks placed near gate no. 35. Entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost,'' it said.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Amrit Udyan on Monday.

''The Amrit Udyan will open for public from August 16, 2023 to September 17, 2023 (except on Mondays) under the Udyan Utsav-II. On September 5, it will be exclusively open for teachers to mark Teachers' Day,'' it said.

The Udyan Utsav-II aims to showcase the blossom of summer annuals to visitors, the statement said.

Visitors can visit the gardens from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry at 4 pm). Entry will be from gate no. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue, it said.

Amrit Udyan was opened from January 29 to March 31 under Udyan Utsav-I, which saw more than 10 lakh visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)