Navi Mumbai: Doctor, one more person booked after hospital staffer ends life over theft allegations
A doctor and one more person have been booked for abetment of suicide in Navi Mumbai after a woman ended her life in a hospital over allegations of stealing money, a police official said on Monday.
The woman, identified as Jarina Rehman Shah, was working in the hospital of the accused for 10 years and she was held captive at the facility after being accused of stealing Rs 10,000, the Nerul police station official said.
''The 33-year-old woman hanged herself on Monday afternoon while on duty at the hospital after which an abetment to suicide case was registered against the doctor and one more person on the complaint of her kin,'' he said.
''Instead of informing police about the woman's death in the hospital, the accused took the body to another hospital in Koparkhairane. No arrest has been made and a probe is underway,'' he said.
