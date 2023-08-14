Man collapses while playing football in Vasai, dies in hospital
A 27-year-old man died after collapsing on a ground in Vasai in Palghar while playing football, a police official said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased was identified as Innocent Rebello, a resident of Chulne in Vasai West, he said.
''He was rushed to a hospital and died there. We have registered an accidental death case,'' the official informed.
