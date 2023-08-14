Left Menu

Odisha Raj Bhavan cancels At Home function on I Day

Due to unavoidable circumstances, the At-Home Function at Raj Bhavan proposed to be held on 15th August 2023 has been cancelled. Prominent personalities are invited to the programme.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to hoist the National Flag and take the salute in the state-level Independence Day celebration at the Exhibition Ground in Unit-III here.The police has made elaborate security arrangements for the occasion.

Updated: 14-08-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 21:32 IST
The customary 'At Home' function in Odisha Raj Bhavan on Independence Day will not be held on Tuesday. While no specific reason was cited for the cancellation of the function, official sources said it has been decided due to unavoidable circumstances.

The announcement in this regard was done by Governor Odisha through its official X post. "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the At-Home Function at Raj Bhavan proposed to be held on 15th August 2023 has been cancelled." Prominent personalities are invited to the programme.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to hoist the National Flag and take the salute in the state-level Independence Day celebration at the Exhibition Ground in Unit-III here.

The police has made elaborate security arrangements for the occasion. It has taken preventive measures in the Maoist-infested districts of the state for the smooth celebration of Independence Day.

The commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionrate of Police, Soumendra Priyadarshi said "A three-tier security arrangement has been made at the venue of the 77th state-level Independence Day celebration. At least 15 platoons of police force and 100 senior officials are deployed to ensure foolproof security for the celebrations."

