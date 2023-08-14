6 men beat up dhaba owner when asked to pay for food in Gurugram, case registered

Police have registered a case against six people for allegedly beating up the owner of a roadside eatery here on being asked to pay for the food they ate, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night and the FIR was lodged at the Kherki Daula police station based on a complaint filed by dhaba owner Ranjit, a resident of Nakhrola village, they said.

Police said the accused came to the eatery near the Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur highway around 11 pm on Saturday and ordered food.

After they were done eating when the staff at the dhaba asked them to pay up, the accused tried to rob the place, the officials added.

Complainant Ranjit alleged the miscreants dragged him and his workers out of the dhaba and attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, leading to injuries to his head.

''They fled after threatening to kill me,'' he said in his complaint.

A senior police officer said police were inspecting CCTV footage from the dhaba and the accused would be arrested soon.

