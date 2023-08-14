Bank of England: All payments settling normally after earlier issue

The Bank of England on Monday said all CHAPS payments were settling normally after an earlier technical issue, and that it did not anticipate any outstanding payments when the system closes at the end of the day.

"All CHAPS payments submitted to the Bank are settling normally. We do not anticipate that there will be any outstanding payments to settle when we close the system this evening," the BoE said in a statement on its website.

