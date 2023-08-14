Left Menu

Northern Ireland police confident militants have officers' data

Updated: 14-08-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 21:50 IST
Northern Ireland police confident militants have officers' data
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Northern Irish police are confident that militant groups are in possession of details of officers it accidentally shared publicly last week, the region's police chief said on Monday.

"We are now confident that the workforce dataset is in the hands of dissident republicans," Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne told a news conference.

"It's therefore our planning assumption that they will use this list to generate fear and uncertainty as well as intimidating or targeting officers and staff."

