Mumbai: Six booked for cheating lawyer of Rs 1.55 cr after promising flat

Six persons were booked for allegedly cheating a lawyer of Rs 1.55 crore on the promise of giving him a flat in a project in Chunabhatti in central Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The accused include the chief executive officer of the construction firm and two directors of a Chinese firm with which this company has entered into a joint venture, he said.

The 48-year-old lawyer had booked a flat in a project in Swadeshi Mill compound in Sion Chunabhatti area but he did not get possession despite paying the requisite amount between December 2020 and July 2023, the official said quoting the complaint.

The lawyer has also said the flat he was promised had been mortgaged by the company without consent, adding that the company had cheated several hundred persons.

They have been charged with cheating and other offences and probe is underway, the Chunabhatti police station official said.

