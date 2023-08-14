Left Menu

MHA's Utkrisht Seva medal for Noida top cop Laxmi Singh

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:01 IST
MHA's Utkrisht Seva medal for Noida top cop Laxmi Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has been conferred with the 'Utkrisht Seva' medal by the Union Home Ministry for 2023, officials said on Monday.

The Meritorious Service by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was announced on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, according to a list shared by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Singh, a 2000-batch IPS officer, took over as the second police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2022.

She has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by the President, a silver baton by the Prime Minister, the Excellence Service Medal by UP chief minister, and DGP's Commendation Discs (Platinum, Gold, and Silver) in the past.

The 49-year-old IPS officer has a degree in B Tech (Mechanical Engineering) and an MA in Sociology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023