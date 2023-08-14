MHA's Utkrisht Seva medal for Noida top cop Laxmi Singh

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has been conferred with the 'Utkrisht Seva' medal by the Union Home Ministry for 2023, officials said on Monday.

The Meritorious Service by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was announced on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, according to a list shared by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Singh, a 2000-batch IPS officer, took over as the second police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2022.

She has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by the President, a silver baton by the Prime Minister, the Excellence Service Medal by UP chief minister, and DGP's Commendation Discs (Platinum, Gold, and Silver) in the past.

The 49-year-old IPS officer has a degree in B Tech (Mechanical Engineering) and an MA in Sociology.

