UN says Niger junta plan to charge president is 'very worrying'

An attempt by Niger's junta to bring charges of high treason against democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum is "very worrying," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We remain extremely concerned about the state of being, the health and safety of the President and his family, and again we call for his immediate and unconditional release and his reinstatement as head of state," Dujarric told reporters.

