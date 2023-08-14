UN says Niger junta plan to charge president is 'very worrying'
Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:03 IST
An attempt by Niger's junta to bring charges of high treason against democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum is "very worrying," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
"We remain extremely concerned about the state of being, the health and safety of the President and his family, and again we call for his immediate and unconditional release and his reinstatement as head of state," Dujarric told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- Niger
- Dujarric
- Stephane Dujarric
- Mohamed Bazoum
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France to start evacuation operations from Niger soon, report French media
France to start evacuation operations from Niger soon, report French media
French foreign ministry says Niger evacuation operations will start today
France will start evacuation of French, EU citizens from Niger on Tuesday
Niger crisis deepens as France plans evacuation and coup leaders get support from neighbouring juntas