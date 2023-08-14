Left Menu

UN says Niger junta plan to charge president is 'very worrying'

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:03 IST
UN says Niger junta plan to charge president is 'very worrying'

An attempt by Niger's junta to bring charges of high treason against democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum is "very worrying," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We remain extremely concerned about the state of being, the health and safety of the President and his family, and again we call for his immediate and unconditional release and his reinstatement as head of state," Dujarric told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; UK's ITV invests in pain relief brand Flarin and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; UK's ITV...

 Global
2
Powerful firms that put the ‘con’ into consulting

Powerful firms that put the ‘con’ into consulting

 Australia
3
Nigeria's NNPC destroys dozens of illicit refineries, oil pipeline connections

Nigeria's NNPC destroys dozens of illicit refineries, oil pipeline connectio...

 Nigeria
4
Bihar cop shot at by cattle smugglers

Bihar cop shot at by cattle smugglers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023