Unidentified persons booked for arson at dargah in Indore; cops do not rule out role of drug addicts

A case was registered on Monday against unidentified persons in connection with an incident of arson at a dargah in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place under Sanwer police station limits and a case under section 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi.

''We are conducting a detailed investigation but have not reached any conclusion so far. However, we suspect drug addicts may be behind the incident," he said.

Incidentally, six persons were held on August 7 for allegedly throwing inflammable material at two mosques and a dargah in Indore.

