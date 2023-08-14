Left Menu

Northern Ireland police confident militants have officers' data

The accidental data leak is hugely sensitive in Northern Ireland, where officers are still sporadically targeted by dissident groups in bomb and gun attacks, despite a 1998 peace deal largely ending three decades of sectarian violence. "We are now confident that the workforce dataset is in the hands of dissident republicans," Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:11 IST
Northern Ireland police confident militants have officers' data

Northern Irish police are confident that militant groups are in possession of details of officers it accidentally shared publicly last week, the region's police chief said on Monday.

The surnames, initials, work location and department of all officers were made public online for over two hours after they were included in error in response to a freedom of information request. The accidental data leak is hugely sensitive in Northern Ireland, where officers are still sporadically targeted by dissident groups in bomb and gun attacks, despite a 1998 peace deal largely ending three decades of sectarian violence.

"We are now confident that the workforce dataset is in the hands of dissident republicans," Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne told a news conference. "It's therefore our planning assumption that they will use this list to generate fear and uncertainty as well as intimidating or targeting officers and staff."

A partial copy of the document, with the officers' names removed, was posted on a wall alongside a photo of Sinn Fein lawmaker Gerry Kelly opposite his Belfast office on Monday, the Irish nationalist party said. In response the PSNI said additional security measures have been implemented for officers.

Byrne said no officers or staff members have left the organisation as a result of the leak and that there has not been an increase in staff taking sick leave. He added that he was confident the UK government stood ready to provide additional funding for protecting its workforce or staff if needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; UK's ITV invests in pain relief brand Flarin and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; UK's ITV...

 Global
2
Powerful firms that put the ‘con’ into consulting

Powerful firms that put the ‘con’ into consulting

 Australia
3
Nigeria's NNPC destroys dozens of illicit refineries, oil pipeline connections

Nigeria's NNPC destroys dozens of illicit refineries, oil pipeline connectio...

 Nigeria
4
Bihar cop shot at by cattle smugglers

Bihar cop shot at by cattle smugglers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023