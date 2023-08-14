Left Menu

Gurugram: Man's body found near Dwarka Expressway; kin allege murder

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:11 IST
Gurugram: Man's body found near Dwarka Expressway; kin allege murder
The body of a 25-year-old man with injury marks was found in a field near the Dwarka Expressway here on Monday, police said.

The deceased's family members alleged that he was killed by unidentified persons.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and found the youth's body lying in a pool of blood in an empty field adjacent to the expressway, ACP Naveen Kumar said.

Injury marks were found on the head and leg of the deceased and a forensic team was called to collect evidence, Kumar added.

Police sent the body to the mortuary for postmortem and informed his family, the ACP said. The deceased has been identified as Aman, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a private farmhouse here neer the expressway, the police said.

Jaipal, a relative of the deceased, told the police that Aman was last seen on Sunday evening before he went out for some work.

Aman's family members started looking for him after he did not return home in the night and were called by the police on Monday afternoon when they found his body, Jaipal said in his complaint.

''Aman had no enmity with anyone and we are surprised that he was killed by someone," he added.

Based on Jaipal's complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10 A police station here.

''It will be clear only after investigation whether this was a murder or suicide. The police are also scanning the CCTV cameras nearby,'' the ACP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

