HP rain fury: Muted I-Day celebrations due to huge loss of life, property

In the wake of the colossal loss of life and property following heavy rains, landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, the Independence Day celebrations across the state would be ceremonial without any cultural programme.

Making the announcement on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state-level I-Day function which was scheduled to be held at Manali has been shifted to Shimla.

The chief minister would preside over the programme in Shimla and the Manali would now host a district-level function, a statement issued here said.

Only flag hoisting, parade and speech by the chief guest will mark the celebrations at different locations in the hill state, the government said.

The local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel would not participate in the function as they will remain engaged in relief and rescue operations, it added.

