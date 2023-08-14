Left Menu

Georgia court website briefly publishes, removes document about potential Trump charges

The Fulton County, Georgia, court's website briefly posted a document appearing to detail several criminal charges against Donald Trump on Monday before taking the document down without explanation. The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as "open," but is no longer available on the court's website.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:48 IST
The Fulton County, Georgia, court's website briefly posted a document appearing to detail several criminal charges against Donald Trump on Monday before taking the document down without explanation.

The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as "open," but is no longer available on the court's website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was removed. "The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment," a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office said. The Fulton County clerk's office could not immediately be reached for comment on the docket report. Representatives for the county and Trump also could not be immediately reached for comment.

The two-page document cites the "Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act," "Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer," "Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings" and "Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree," among other charges listed. A Georgia prosecutor, District Attorney Fani Willis, has been probing whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results and has been expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury this week.

If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

