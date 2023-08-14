Left Menu

An accident at Germany's biggest theme park injures 4 people, police say

The accident happened at the Europa-Park in the town of Rust, near the French and Swiss borders.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:04 IST
An accident at Germany's biggest theme park injures 4 people, police say
Four people were injured in an accident on Monday at Germany's biggest theme park, police said.

The accident happened at the Europa-Park in the town of Rust, near the French and Swiss borders. Police said a structure from which people can jump into a pool appears to have collapsed, German news agency dpa reported.

The park said that a mobile pool that was part of a "high-diving show" cracked during the show and the water flowed into an attraction called Atlantica SuperSplash. It said that one guest was slightly grazed but other visitors to the park were not affected.

It was unclear who the other three injured people were. The attraction was set to reopen quickly.

The park is a popular tourist attraction that drew more than 6 million visitors last year, mostly from Germany, France and Switzerland.

It has areas with themes based on different European countries, and three based on fantasy settings. The park also hosts conferences and is a popular venue for events and television productions.

In June, a large fire broke out at the park, prompting its evacuation. Two firefighters were lightly injured but no visitors were harmed in that incident.

