Top UN aid official condemns escalating attacks in Ukraine

UN News | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:10 IST
An escalation of Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine has brought more death and injuries to southern regions while hampering aid operations, the UN's top humanitarian official in the country said on Monday. Denise Brown issued a statement deploring the "indiscriminate" attacks impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure. She stressed that people in the south, including in the Kherson and Odesa regions, had endured "a particularly harsh weekend" after reports that strikes left many civilians, including children, killed and injured. An entire family, including an infant, were among the victims, according to media reports. Homes, hospitals and schools were also damaged. ## Humanitarians also affected "The attacks also affected humanitarians and our capacity to support those suffering the consequences of the war," Ms. Brown said. She reported that partners from the non-governmental organisation ADRA had to stop distribution of vital items after their warehouse and cars were damaged by shelling in the Kherson region. "Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be respected – they should never be a target," she stressed. Last Thursday, Ms. Brown condemned a Russian attack targeting a hotel in Zaporizhzhya used by UN and NGO personnel, in which one person was reportedly killed and 16 injured. ## Aid delivery continues Meanwhile, the UN and partners continue to support people across Ukraine. Last week, two inter-agency convoys delivered assistance to front-line communities in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The convoys delivered bottled water, food, medicines, shelter materials, hygiene kits, and household items to support more than 15,000 people who remain in these areas. Since January, humanitarians have delivered aid to more than 7.3 million people in Ukraine, where a total of 18 million people need support.

Visit UN News for more.

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

