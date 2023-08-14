Left Menu

Soccer-Three killed, several injured in assault on fan bus in Honduras

Three people were killed and seven injured in an attack on a bus carrying fans of Honduran team Marathon after the derby at Motagua on Sunday, the national police said on Monday.

Updated: 14-08-2023 23:29 IST
Three people were killed and seven injured in an attack on a bus carrying fans of Honduran team Marathon after the derby at Motagua on Sunday, the national police said on Monday. The bus was on its way to the San Pedro Sula city after Marathon's 3-0 defeat when two vehicles opened fire, according to the police report, critically injuring three fans who later passed away in the Santa Teresa hospital in Comayagua.

"Unfortunately, in this attack two people who were initially seriously injured and were taken to the Santa Teresa hospital in Comayagua lost their lives," Deputy Commissioner of the National Police Edgardo Barahona told Televicentro news. The Comayagua prosecutor's office confirmed a third death minutes later.

The other seven injured fans are reported to be out of danger. Police are investigating the perpetrators of the attack, who are not believed to be linked to Motagua fans. "It would be irresponsible to say that they were Motagua supporters. We are not linking fans, they are criminals. The police are doing the corresponding diligence to identify them," said Barahona.

The tragic incident followed the derby known as the "Clasico de las M's" - The Ms derby - at the end of the third matchday of the Apertura Honduran National League tournament. Motagua are fourth in the standings, while Marathon are in seventh place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

