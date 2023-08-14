Left Menu

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf flag attached to balloon found in J-K's Samba

PTI | Samba | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:30 IST
A flag of a political party of Pakistan was found in a farmland in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, police officials said.

The flag carrying the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was attached to a balloon and found in the farmland belonging to Ajay Kumar in a village in the Chak Nazar area, they said. The area is close to International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector.

The matter is being probed, police said.

