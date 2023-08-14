Left Menu

US to send Ukraine new security aid worth $200 million -State Dept

Two U.S. officials told Reuters last Monday that Washington would begin to dole out $6.2 billion of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error that overvalued billions of dollars of Ukraine aid. In May, the Pentagon announced it had mistakenly assigned a higher-than-warranted value to the U.S. weaponry shipped to Kyiv when staff used "replacement value" instead of "depreciated value" to tabulate the billions' worth of ammunition, missiles and other equipment sent to Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:46 IST
US to send Ukraine new security aid worth $200 million -State Dept

The United States said on Monday it will send Ukraine new security assistance valued at $200 million, including air defense munitions, artillery rounds, and additional mine-clearing equipment.

The assistance will also include anti-armor capabilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Two U.S. officials told Reuters last Monday that Washington would begin to dole out $6.2 billion of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error that overvalued billions of dollars of Ukraine aid.

In May, the Pentagon announced it had mistakenly assigned a higher-than-warranted value to the U.S. weaponry shipped to Kyiv when staff used "replacement value" instead of "depreciated value" to tabulate the billions' worth of ammunition, missiles and other equipment sent to Ukraine. Ukraine needs weaponry that can be shipped from U.S. stocks in a matter of days or weeks so it can continue to repel Russia's invasion. The accounting error works to Kyiv's benefit because more equipment can be sent.

"I want to thank the United States today for the new package. Munitions for Patriots, for HIMARS, artillery, Javelins and more. These are much-needed things," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on Monday. "There will be even more work soon with our partners for the sake of defence," he added.

Beginning to use these discovered funds is significant because they represent the last of the previously congressionally authorized $25.5 billion worth of Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) the administration can utilize to ship weapons from U.S. stocks in the event of an emergency, the U.S. officials said. Washington is currently working on a supplemental budget request to continue to aid Kyiv, the U.S. officials said.

Monday's announcement of $200 million would be the first tranche of a $6.2 billion windfall of previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023