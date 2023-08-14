Left Menu

Music band member, event organiser booked in Pune for disrespecting Tricolour

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:52 IST
A member of a music band and one more person were booked on Monday in Pune in Maharashtra for allegedly disrespecting the Tricolour, a police official said.

The incident took place at a musical event organised in a restaurant-bar in Mundhwa on the eve of Independence Day, he said.

''The main artiste flung the Tricolour into the crowd during the performance. He and the organiser of the event have been booked under Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act and Maharashtra Police Act,'' the Mundhwa police station official said.

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

