US issues advisory highlighting risks of doing business in South Sudan

The Biden administration issued a business advisory for South Sudan on Monday, urging U.S. businesses and citizens in the region to undertake "robust due diligence" on corruption and human rights issues or abuses, according to a statement from the State Department.

"The advisory highlights the growing reputational, financial, and legal risks to U.S. businesses and Americans conducting business or transactions with companies that have significant ties to South Sudan's extended transitional government or that are controlled by family members of government officials," the State Department said in the statement.

