Hezbollah leader warns Israel: 'You will also go back to the stone age' if you attack Lebanon

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Monday warned Israel it "will also go back to the stone age" if it attacks Lebanon.

Israel's defence minister had threatened on Tuesday to "return Lebanon to the stone age" in any war against Hezbollah, following weeks of friction with the armed group along the countries' border.

