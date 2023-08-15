Left Menu

Three dead in blast at car service in Russian city of Makhachkala - RIA

At least three people were killed in an explosion at a car service station in the city of Makhachkala in Southern Russia, state news agency RIA reported citing the local mayor's office. All emergency services are involved." The agency provided no details about the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 00:54 IST
Three dead in blast at car service in Russian city of Makhachkala - RIA

At least three people were killed in an explosion at a car service station in the city of Makhachkala in Southern Russia, state news agency RIA reported citing the local mayor's office. "According to preliminary information, in Makhachkala, an explosion occurred in a car service building near the Globus shopping centre. All emergency services are involved."

The agency provided no details about the incident. Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire and a voice-over saying that the incident occurred at a gas station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023