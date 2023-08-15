Soren skips ED summons, cites pre-scheduled events

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, citing pre-scheduled events, an official said.

The ED had, last week, sent a notice to Soren to depose on August 14 at the federal agency's office here and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

''The chief minister did not appear before the ED today in view of his busy schedule and pre-scheduled meetings. He has questioned the timing of the ED summons,'' an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Soren was to be questioned in an alleged defence land scam case.

A person from the office of the chief minister turned up at the regional office of the Enforcement Directorate and submitted a sealed envelope.

He told mediapersons that he was not aware of the contents.

A source, however, said, ''the CM in the letter alleged that he was being targeted for not being aligned with a political party at the Centre''.

Terming his assets as 'licit', the CM has ''asked to withdraw the summons'', the source said.

However, this could not be confirmed by the chief minister nor his office. The 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was interrogated for over nine hours by the ED on November 17 last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

The central probe agency is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one related to defence land, wherein a group of mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge deeds and documents of as long back as 1932.

A special PMLA court has already sent Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, arrested by ED, to jail.

The ED interrogated Ranjan for around 10 hours on April 24 in connection with its probe into money laundering in the alleged illegal land deals.

Ranjan was briefly questioned by the agency on April 13 as well when searches were carried out at his premises and those of some others in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

The ED has arrested several people so far in the state including Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra.

Earlier, Soren who was questioned in November last year, had claimed that he was a ''victim of conspiracy'' by the opposition BJP in the state. He has been accusing the opposition of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government ever since the JMM came to power.

''The central agency should level allegations only after a detailed investigation into the matter... I am the chief minister of the state and hold a constitutional post. But the way the summons were issued, it seems I will flee from the country,'' he had said.

Soren was initially summoned by the ED on November 3, 2022 but he did not appear citing official engagements. He had even dared the central probe agency to arrest him and then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

The BJP had also petitioned for Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case in August 2022. The UPA constituents supporting Soren had in a joint statement on August 28 that year accused the then governor Ramesh Bias of encouraging political horse-trading.

On August 30, the coalition had shifted its MLAs to Raipur in Chhattisgarh by a chartered flight in a bid to thwart the BJP's possible attempt to poach ruling legislators. They flew back to Ranchi on September 4 to attend a special session of the Jharkhand assembly on September 5 in which Soren won a confidence motion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)