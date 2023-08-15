Clashes hit Libyan capital, residents say

Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Monday, residents said, after the reported seizure of a powerful armed faction commander by a rival force.

"We have heard gunfire for almost two hours now and we do not know what will happen. We fear for our safety," said one of the residents in Furnaj district.

