Remains of at least 13 bodies found in Mexico's Veracruz state

Police found the remains of at least 13 people packaged in freezers in a couple of buildings in Mexico's Veracruz state, local authorities said on Monday, adding that six suspects in the gruesome crime have been detained so far.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 01:18 IST
Police found the remains of at least 13 people packaged in freezers in a couple of buildings in Mexico's Veracruz state, local authorities said on Monday, adding that six suspects in the gruesome crime have been detained so far. Field and laboratory tests are ongoing to determine the number of people involved and their identities, Veracruz's attorney general said in a statement.

Veracruz is an oil-rich state along Mexico's Gulf coast that has long been a hub for human and drug trafficking as well as other criminal activity. More than 400 people were killed in Veracruz during the first half of this year, according to government data.

