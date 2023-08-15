Left Menu

Five dead, ten injured in blast at gas station in Russia's Makhachkala -TASS

At least five people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala in the southern Russian region of Dagestan on Monday evening, TASS news agency reported, citing Disaster Medicine Centre. The fire broke out in an area of 500 square meters, local emergency service said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 01:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 01:33 IST
Five dead, ten injured in blast at gas station in Russia's Makhachkala -TASS

At least five people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala in the southern Russian region of Dagestan on Monday evening, TASS news agency reported, citing Disaster Medicine Centre.

The fire broke out in an area of 500 square meters, local emergency service said. According to the authorities, there is a risk of a new explosions and fires, RIA news agency reported. Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire and a number of injured people in a local hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023