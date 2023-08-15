Bankman-Fried used customer funds for $100 mln in US political donations, prosecutors say

Sam Bankman-Fried used stolen customer funds to make more than $100 million in campaign contributions ahead of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, federal prosecutors said on Monday in a new indictment filed against the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

The new indictment charges the 31-year-old former billionaire with seven counts of conspiracy and fraud over the collapse of the exchange. He has previously pleaded not guilty. Mark Botnick, a spokesman for Bankman-Fried, declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)