Death toll in fire at Russian gas station rises to 12, 50 injured

The death toll in fire at a gas station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan rose to 12 people, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

"As of 0.00 (Moscow time), 12 people were killed, 50 were injured, according to information of the Dagestani Disaster Medicine center," governor Sergei Melikov said in his official channel on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)