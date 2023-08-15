At least three dead in Dominican Republic after explosion near capital
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 05:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 05:58 IST
At least three people - including a four-month-old baby - died on Monday after an explosion near the Dominican Republic capital, the Caribbean country's national health service said in a statement.
33 people were also injured in the explosion at a business in San Cristobal, west of the country's capital Santo Domingo, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Domingo
- San Cristobal
- Caribbean
Advertisement