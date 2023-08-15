Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 15

British audit firm Crowe UK, an executive and top auditor has been charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for failures in its audit of a music streaming company that went public on Nasdaq in the SPAC boom. UBS has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to resolve a US regulatory probe into the alleged mis-selling of residential mortgage bonds in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 06:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 06:07 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

House purchases delayed by BoE IT payment system crash FCA begins probe into banks and 'politically exposed persons' rules

Overview A technical issue at the Bank of England, involving one of its most vital payment services, delayed thousands of house purchases and other high value transactions on Monday.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday it will ask lawmakers to report any problems they have opening or maintaining a bank account ahead of a formal investigation, one week after it launched a separate probe into "de-banking" in the wake of the Nigel Farage scandal. British audit firm Crowe UK, an executive and top auditor has been charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for failures in its audit of a music streaming company that went public on Nasdaq in the SPAC boom.

UBS has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to resolve a US regulatory probe into the alleged mis-selling of residential mortgage bonds in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

