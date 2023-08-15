South Korea's Yoon says summit with US, Japan a milestone in trilateral ties
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that an upcoming summit with the leaders of the United States and Japan will set a new milestone in trilateral cooperation.
In a speech marking the anniversary of his country's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, Yoon emphasised a need to step up security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan to fend off North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats. The three countries should work more together on reconnaissance assets and the sharing of data on the North's nuclear weapons and missiles in real time, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yoon Suk Yeol
- South Korean
- Japan
- North Korea's
- Yoon
- North
- U.S.
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares extend gains; wary eye on Japan yields
Japanese eateries in China fear ruin as Fukushima water discharge looms
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as China extends rally; Japanese yields a risk
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as China talks stimulus; Japanese yields a risk
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against growing moves to outlaw their industry