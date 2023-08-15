Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon says summit with US, Japan a milestone in trilateral ties

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 07:25 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that an upcoming summit with the leaders of the United States and Japan will set a new milestone in trilateral cooperation.

In a speech marking the anniversary of his country's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, Yoon emphasised a need to step up security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan to fend off North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats. The three countries should work more together on reconnaissance assets and the sharing of data on the North's nuclear weapons and missiles in real time, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

