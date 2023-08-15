China to stop releasing youth jobless rate data from Aug, says stats bureau
China will stop releasing youth jobless data from August, Fu Linghui, a spokesman with China's statistical bureau, said on Tuesday. China will further improve employment statistics, according to Fu.
The official youth jobless rate tracking the age 16 to 24 category rose to a record 21.3% in June.
